- Atlanta police are investigating after a 14-year-old was hit and killed by a car in northwest Atlanta Friday morning.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.

The person driving the car stayed on the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and was listed in serious condition.

Police confirmed Saturday the teenager, later identified as Jermaine Wallace Jr. died due to his injuries.