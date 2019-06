- The University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium will sell beer and wine this fall but only donors who have agreed to give tens of thousands of dollars will be allowed to drink.

UGA Athletic Director Greg McGarity told Dawgnation that alcohol will be sold in the Sanford Stadium's premium seating area this football season.

The area will be limited to members of the Georgia Bulldog Club Magill Society, which requires members pledge to donate at least $25,000 to the UGA Athletic Association.

Although, not all Georgia fans are happy with the move.

The SEC has also this week voted to allow alcohol sales in general seating. UGA said it will review the policy.