<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411306894" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411306894" data-article-version="1.0">Rabun County deputies search for 'armed and dangerous' man</h1> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/61882421_697168330734758_8737234073124077568_n_1559882274697_7362679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/61882421_697168330734758_8737234073124077568_n_1559882274697_7362679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/61882421_697168330734758_8737234073124077568_n_1559882274697_7362679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/61882421_697168330734758_8737234073124077568_n_1559882274697_7362679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Terry Lee Williams, 44, of Rabun County (Courtesy: Rabun County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Terry Lee Williams, 44, of Rabun County (Courtesy: Rabun County Sheriff's Office)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/61882421_697168330734758_8737234073124077568_n_1559882274697_7362679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/61882421_697168330734758_8737234073124077568_n_1559882274697_7362679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/61882421_697168330734758_8737234073124077568_n_1559882274697_7362679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/61882421_697168330734758_8737234073124077568_n_1559882274697_7362679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/61882421_697168330734758_8737234073124077568_n_1559882274697_7362679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Terry Lee Williams, 44, of Rabun County (Courtesy: Rabun County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Terry Lee Williams, 44, of Rabun County (Courtesy: Rabun County Sheriff's Office)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/rabun-county-deputies-search-for-armed-and-dangerous-man?amp_gsa=1&amp_js_v=a2&usqp=mq331AQDoAEA">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411306894" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>RABUN COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Law enforcement in Rabun County was actively searching for a man who deputies said should be considered armed and dangerous.</p> <p>Terry Lee Williams, 44, of Rabun County, is wanted aggravated assault, aggravated battery, terroristic threats and acts, and battery under the family violence act charges. Those are stemming from an incident Wednesday.</p> <p>Deputies said they responded to a home and met with the victim, who has visible injuries, said Williams left the area.</p> <p>Thursday, he was spotted along Camp Creek Road in Rabun County. 