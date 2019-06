- Law enforcement in Rabun County was actively searching for a man who deputies said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Terry Lee Williams, 44, of Rabun County, is wanted aggravated assault, aggravated battery, terroristic threats and acts, and battery under the family violence act charges. Those are stemming from an incident Wednesday.

Deputies said they responded to a home and met with the victim, who has visible injuries, said Williams left the area.

Thursday, he was spotted along Camp Creek Road in Rabun County. Deputies said he was armed.

Williams is described by deputies as being 5-feet-9, weighing about 170 pounds, with brown and blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.