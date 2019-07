- The Morgan County courthouse was abuzz with activity Friday morning, all over a swarm of bees.

Officials at the courthouse said they have had a bee problem for the past few years and were attempting to relocate a colony, but it didn’t go as planned.

They set out a beehive box Thursday about 5 p.m. to try to lure the swarming bees, but as of 7 a.m., that colony was still swarming.

Court sessions had to rearrange their start times and schedules to accommodate the pesky pollinators.

Officials said they would have loved to have done the work on the weekend, but bees don’t know what day of the week it is.

Bee swarming happens when a queen bee leaves the current colony to find a new home.

Thankfully, there were no injuries and the only thing that stung was the start times for court.

