Pump failure spills sewage near Chattahoochee River

- A major pump failure at a water reclamation facility had caused the release of untreated wastewater and rainwater near the Chattahoochee River.

Officials told FOX 5 that the failure at Mableton's South Cobb Water Reclamation Facility was "significant" and the system had already been nearly full when the failure happened due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

Crews are trying to install replacement pumps to bring the system back, but they say the backup systems are out and the facility is still discharging the mixture of rainwater, creekwater, and wastewater into the Nickajack Creek area.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the failure. The full extent of water the release is not known.

"We take any environmental impact caused by this incident very seriously," said Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce. "It will be all-hands-on-deck until we can address the situation and figure out what caused the problem."

Officials say the facility problem does not affect Cobb County's water supply or distribution, with tap water remaining safe to drink and use at this time.