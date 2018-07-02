Immigration protesters clash with Atlanta Police, 1 arrest

Protesters trying to abolish the U.S. Government’s Immigration and Custom Enforcement Agency (I.C.E) clashed with Atlanta Police Sunday night, leading to 1 arrest after police say some protesters attacked them.

About 50 protesters camped out in front of the Atlanta City Jail, which I.C.E. uses as a detention facility.

Atlanta Police said they had no problem with the protest itself, but say those taking part illegally pitched tents and attached tarps and signs to city trees.

Officers say they asked the protesters 3 different times to remove the items but the protesters responded by getting belligerent.

Officers then went in to remove the tents and tarps and that's when the confrontation took place.

Police say protesters threw frozen water bottles at them and kicked and hit the officers.

Atlanta Police arrested 24-year-old Tori Ashton Tremayne and charged her with disorderly conduct.

After her release from the City Jail Monday morning, Tremayne told FOX 5’s Kaitlyn Pratt she was wrapped up in a tent that offices were trying to tear down and fell to the ground.

Tremayne maintains she was never violent towards officers, and denies throwing water bottles at or kicking them.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

MORE: Protestors camp outside jail to call for elimination of I.C.E.

The protest is part of a nationwide effort to occupy I.C.E. offices and detention centers.

Protestors hope doing so will put pressure on lawmakers to do away with the agency.

In response to the administration's controversial policy of criminally charging all immigrants who illegally enter the country, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the city jail wouldn't take any new detainees.

But that's not enough for the protesters, who want the ones already there freed.