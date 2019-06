- Alpharetta police are searching for four dangerous men accused of drugging, sexually assaulting then stealing the possessions of three women at a hotel.

The alleged assault happened sometime from the night of June 16 into the morning of June 17, when the women said they were visiting from out of town. The woman told police she had come to metro Atlanta for a mansion party. Police said the women met the four men at the party. Early that next morning, she invited them to the pool and to their hotel room at the Doubletree hotel off Jordan Court.

The women reported possibly being "drugged" because they could not remember many details of the night. One victim reportedly told one of a man to stop touching her before blacking out.

Once the women awoke, they discovered their bank cards, iPhone and Apple Watch were taken. The phones were tracked through metro Atlanta and police said the signal traced the men entering into Alabama. Their Cash app on their phone was used to transfer $600.

Police only know the first names of three of the men, all in their 20s: Renardo, Dillion and Derrick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Alpharetta Police.