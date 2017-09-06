Police: Woman shoots northwest Atlanta man at his home

- Police are searching for a woman who they said shot and killed a northwest Atlanta man at his home.

The gunfire happened Tuesday night on Bernard Street. Neighbors called to report the shots being fired, and police arrived to find the resident bleeding outside the front door.

Investigators believe the shooter was still inside and called in SWAT members. The team eventually cleared the house.

Now, police are looking for the female they said is responsible, saying that she and her victim knew one another, and were fighting before the shooting happened.

Police said the victim is in his 60's.