- Gwinnett police are searching for a crew of suspected thieves who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise in a Buford Victoria's Secret.

Police say on May 29, the group of six people entered the Victoria's Secret at the Mall of Georgia and remained in the store for around 45 minutes.

"While they appeared to be shopping, they were removing security tags and concealing items in their bags," Gwinnett County police said in a press release.

The suspects then left, leaving all the security tags discarded on the floor and $2,700 in merchandise gone.

Police described the suspects as follows:

A black woman with shoulder-length black hair and tattoos on her chest and right upper arm who wore a light purple tank top and dark leggings.

A black woman with long green hair with a light purple tank top, leggings, and rainbow slides.

A black woman with braided black hair who was wearing a white "Baja California" T-shirt and gray shorts.

A black woman with braided black hair who was wearing a white "Fila" T-shirt and blue shorts.

A black male with a close trimmed beard and black dreads that were pulled into a knot. He was wearing a red “CK” T-shirt and khaki shorts.

An older black woman with short hair.

If you have any information on the crew or the theft, please call police at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)