- Atlanta police are looking for a man who robbed a U.S. Military servicewoman at gunpoint.

Investigators say the victim is on active duty and came to the area from Fort Stewart because of Hurricane Dorian.

Police say the woman a northeast Atlanta Publix on Piedmont Avenue just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 10 to get a sandwich.

The woman told investigators that while she was walking out she noticed she didn't have her Navy Credit Union debit card.

Moments later, she says a man ambushed her and held a gun to her face. In his other hand was her card.

According to the victim, the man yelled things like "I know you have money, you are in the military," "don't scream," and "I am going to kill you."

The encounter ended with him snatching cash from her purse and running off.

She says soon after the incident, her bank notified her that someone had cleared more than $2,000 from her account.

In the incident report, the victim describes her armed robber as 6-feet tall with a slim build and light-colored braids under a blue and green baseball cap. She says he wore a light-colored shirt and gray sweatpants with blue and green stripes.

If you have any information that could help, please call Atlanta police.