- A terrifying home invasion in East Point. A 67-year-old woman was tied up, beaten and robbed at knifepoint. Police are trying to track down the woman who they said committed this violent crime.

Investigators said a 67-year-old woman who lives on Dorsey Avenue came home and found an intruder in her house.

Jerry Mallard lives nearby. He said the 67-year-old told him all the frightening details of what happened to her.

"She said she didn't know how the woman got into her house. She tied her up and put a knife to her throat and told her not to move. She wanted her credit cards and debit cards and PIN numbers," said Mallard.

Once the thief left, the 67-year-old was able to free herself and went to a neighbor's house for help. Eric Woods said she still had duct tape around her head and her wrists were still bound when she showed up at his door.

"She was terrified. She was like wow, I was just tied up," said Woods.

East Point Police said the 67-year old's debit card was used at a convenience store on McDonough Road in southeast Atlanta. Police have surveillance video of the woman who used the card as well as the car she was driving. It's a blue Chevy Impala 2006-2013 model with some front end damage. Police are hoping someone recognizes the woman in the surveillance photos and video and can help them identify her.

Neighbors are just hoping an arrest comes soon.

"I just hope they catch the person and make this neighborhood safe again," said Woods.

Police are hoping someone recognizes the woman in the surveillance images. Contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.