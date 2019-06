- Police officers are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in a shooting at an East Point McDonald's.

Officials say the shooting happened on Wednesday, June 12 at a McDonald's on the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim shot in the face.

Police released security footage of a person of interest wearing a blue and red Superman hoodie, dark pants, and red and white tennis shoes who was last seen walking away from the fast food restaurant.

Investigators are also looking for a white 2003 to 2009 Toyota 4Runner.

If you have any information that could help police, please contact Sgt. Ebony Bullock at 678-614-7049.