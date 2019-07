- Police in Gwinnett County are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run Saturday night near Norcross.

It happened shortly before midnight on Saturday in the 1300 block of Beaver Ruin Road near Arc Way. Gwinnett County Police said as 38-year-old Kevin Brown, of Norcross, was struck and killed while attempting to cross the roadway. Police said the driver took off and never contacted 911.

Brown was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

The vehicle is described by police as being a 2013 to 2015 Nissan Sentra. The color of the vehicle was not immediately known, but police said it would be missing front grill and most likely will have damage in the area of the front bumper, hood, and windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call the AIU Tip Line at 678-442-5653 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).