- Gwinnett County Police need help identifying three burglary suspects.

Police said they hit a home on Ingram Road near Duluth on Saturday. Several cameras at the home captured the burglars and police hope someone will recognize them.

Police describe the suspect as:

Suspects 1: Black male light complexion, approximately 5'9" tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with a mid-length afro, gray sweatshirt with a “Champion” logo, black skinny pants, black and white basketball shoes

Suspect 2: Black male, about 5'8" tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with short black hair, white shirt with black printing in the front, gray sweat pants, black socks, white slides, and a white camouflage book bag

Suspect 3: Black male, about 5'11" tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with a green hoodie, green joggers, and black shoes

They may be driving in an older model black Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).