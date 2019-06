- A person has barricaded themselves inside a Ramada Inn in Roswell, according to police.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene, where police tape was seen blocking off the area.

The situation is happening at Ramada Inn is located off Mansell Road.

Sgt. Brittany Rodgers of Roswell Police told FOX 5, police received a call around 2 p.m. about a man being a nuisance in the hotel lobby. He refused to leave after efforts were made to kick him off the property. He then went to his hotel to barricade himself once he learned police were called.

It is unclear if anyone else is with the man or if he is under the influence of anything.

Police do not know if the suspect is armed.