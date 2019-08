- Law enforcement officials have arrested a Clarkesville man on charges of trafficking methamphetamine near an elementary school.

Officials say the arrest came after a three-month investigation and ended with a Saturday morning search of a home on Midland Drive in Clarkesville.

During the search, police arrested 49-year-old Wayne Mann after finding around a quarter pound of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs.

Police say Mann's home was close to Woodville Elementary School.

Officials with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office charged Man with trafficking methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, and multiple counts of sale, distribution, and trafficking methamphetamine within 500 feet of a school zone.