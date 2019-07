- Authorities are searching for an armed man accused of stealing a luxury vehicle from a car rental agency.

On July 11, a man entered the Hertz rental parking lot at the airport and took a 2019 black BMW X3 with tag CKS 7658.

Officials said as he was leaving through a closed gate, an employee stopped him and told him he couldn't exit. As the suspect was denied, officials said he pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded he open the gate. That's when the suspect drove off.

Crime Stoppers shared several surveillance images of the suspected car thief. Anyone with information is asked to call 404-577-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.