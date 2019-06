The Atlanta Federation of Teachers sent a letter to the Atlanta Public School Superintendent Monday night, asking the district to rescind its decision to only give teachers a portion of the $3,000 pay raise from the state.

“The teachers are angry,” said Verdailla Turner, President of Georgia Federation of Teachers and president of the Atlanta chapter.

School may be out but school districts around the state are already planning for the next year, including their budget. A pay raise for teachers is already taken care of by the state, unless it’s a district like Atlanta Public Schools which has more teachers than what the state pays. These districts will have to budget for the difference. But APS said they don’t have the money and won’t until the city of Atlanta settles an outstanding balance of $10 million. Teachers have already been notified that they will get a $2,000 pay raise and an “I owe you” for the rest.