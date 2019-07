- Homicide detectives are trying to determine the reason a man shot his 6-year-old son before turning the gun on himself Monday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.

Officers were called out to 1480 Desoto Avenue SW along the northern border of the Perkerson Park around 4:26 p.m. for a shooting call. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man and a juvenile shot.

The man, who suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said, later died.

The boy was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. The boy was listed in stable condition.

Police said they have dispatched their Homicide Unit to investigate the attempted murder-suicide. Investigators said they have recovered the handgun used.

Detectives appeared to be focused around an SUV which neighbors said could have been there as early at 2 a.m., but investigators have not nailed down a time for the actual shooting or how long the vehicle had been there.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

The names of the victims have not been released.

