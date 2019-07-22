NOW: Atlanta Police investigate a shooting scene in SW ATL near Perkerson Park. We are told a man https://t.co/sb3FbU89bL — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) July 22, 2019
Posted Jul 22 2019 05:54PM EDT
Updated Jul 22 2019 06:00PM EDT
A wanted suspect was taken into custody in Banks County Monday afternoon after a massive multi-agency manhunt.
The Banks County Sheriff’s Office said the man was involved in a vehicle pursuit in Franklin County Sunday night. Deputies said he crashed at the end of that pursuit, leaving a young child in the car and he ran from the scene.
Deputies were focusing their search in the area of Highway 164 and Dodd Road.
Posted Jul 22 2019 02:31PM EDT
Updated Jul 22 2019 06:28PM EDT
Tropical Depression Three formed late Monday afternoon over the Bahamas as a 30 mph storm, moving NW at 13 mph.
The current forecast track keeps it off-shore and turning northeast by Tuesday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center says it has the potential to produce one to two inches of rain in Florida, and some rough surf up the east coast.
The tropical depression will have no impact on our weather in Atlanta. The same cold front that will bring us showers and storms on Tuesday will steer the storm away from Georgia.
Posted Jul 22 2019 09:12AM EDT
Updated Jul 22 2019 04:44PM EDT
Police have arrested a suspect connected to a shooting in DeKalb County that stemmed from a road-rage incident.
The shooting happened Monday morning at the intersection of Rockbridge Road and South Indian Creek Drive.
According to police, people in two cars got into some type of road rage situation when they pulled up to the intersection.