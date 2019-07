- Atlanta Police said a man riding on a scooter was struck by a transit bus in Midtown Atlanta late Wednesday evening.

It happened around 10:27 p.m. near the intersection of W. Peachtree St NE and 15th St NE. Atlanta Police said a Cobb County Linc bus struck a man riding a scooter. That man became trapped under the bus, police said.

Rescue workers from Atlanta firefighters and Grady EMS worked to free the man, but police said he died at the scene from his injuries.

The accident happened shortly after the Atlanta United game let out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but it was not immediately clear if the man was coming from the stadium.

Investigators are working to determine who was at fault in the accident. Atlanta Police said their Accident Investigation Unit will lead the investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.