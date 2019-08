- Police are working to identify a man found shot dead in a trailer in Cobb County.

On the afternoon of Aug. 17, Officers were called to the trailer located on the 100 block of Westside Drive in Marietta.

Bystanders told police they heard several gunshots coming from the trailer. Shortly afterwards, a woman was seen running out of the trailer screaming for help.

When officers entered the trailer they say they found a Hispanic man dead with several gunshot wounds.

Investigators are working to identify the victim and the female witness, who has not been found.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call the Cobb County Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945 or the Hispanic tip line at 404-654-0402.