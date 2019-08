- Sandy Springs police have arrested a man on a murder charge that stemmed from a road-rage incident.

On July 30, police were called to River Valley Road for reports of a man injured. When they arrived at the scene, they found 60-year-old Hamid Jahangard injured on the sidewalk.

Medics rushed Jahangard to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

A friend of Jahangard told FOX 5 that he came to the United States when he was 17 years old and "worked his way through Georgia Tech."

"His goal in life, and he told me this out of his own mouth, was to get his daughters educated and happy," his friend said.

Monday, police say they arrested 47-year-old Sandy Springs resident Bryan Keith Schmitt and have charged him in Jahangard's murder.

Officials say Schmitt was involved in a road rage incident with Jahangard, during which Schmitt's vehicle struck the victim, causing him to fall and hit his head. Schmitt stayed at the scene to talk with officers.

Schmitt has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. He is in custody at the Fulton County Jail.