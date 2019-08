- A man accused of striking and killing a man on the sidewalk during what police call a road-rage incident back in July has been formally indicted by a Fulton County grand jury Friday.

Bryan Keith Schmitt, 48, has been charged with murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. Prosecutors said on July 30 around 5:39 p.m., Schmitt drove his 2011 Mercedes CLS550 towards the sidewalk along River Valley Road where 60-year-old Hamid Jahangard was walking and striking him. Jahangard was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Prosecutors said Schmitt, an Atlanta area attorney, was upset Jahangard, a prominent real estate investor who was a native of Iran, struck his Mercedes with a golf ball.

A friend of Jahangard told FOX 5 that he came to the United States when he was 17 years old, graduated from Walton High School in Cobb County, and "worked his way through Georgia Tech."

No word on when Schmitt will make his next court appearance.

