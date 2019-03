- Gwinnett County police need help identifying a burglary suspect.

On February 18, just around 2:30 p.m., police said a man entered a victim's property and walked directly to the shed behind the house. According to police, the suspect opened the shed and stole nearly $1,000 worth of equipment.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and a medium build. Police said he was wearing a gray or olive hoodie and blue pants with a white stripe down the side at the time of the break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.