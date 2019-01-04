Police: man breaks into cell phone store, flees from police

- A man is in custody after police said he broke into a cell phone store in northwest Atlanta early Friday morning.

It happened around 1:11 a.m. at the Metro PCS store located at 1325 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW. Atlanta Police said officers spotted the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old James Jackson, driving away from the scene in a black Honda Accord.

Officers pursued and were able to catch up to the car after the driver rode through a deep puddle near the intersection of Pelham and Simmons streets causing the vehicle to stall. Police said the driver ran away but was caught a short time later.

Police said they recovered the stolen property in the suspect’s car.

Jackson was booked into the Fulton County Jail on burglary, criminal damage to property, and obstruction charges.