- Police are investigating a deadly shooting of a teenager at a Doraville area apartment complex Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Foxwood Apartments located in the 3800 block of McElroy Road. DeKalb County Police said they found a 17-year-old male in the gazebo area of the apartment complex.

The teen was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times to the abdomen, leg, and head, police said. He later died.

The name of the teen has not been released.

Information on a suspect was not immediately known.