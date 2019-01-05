Police: Gunman and victim ran from shooting at Atlanta apartments

- Police are investigating an unusual shooting at a DeKalb County apartment building.

Not only did the gunman run from the scene, but so did the victim.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at the Artisan Luxury Apartment Homes in the 3000 block of Northeast Expressway.

Police were called to the scene after residents reported gunshots.

When they got to the scene, police say they saw at least two people running from one of the apartments – a suspect and a victim.

Officers were unable to catch either person, but they say the victim left behind a trail of blood.

A security guard for the complex who didn't want his name to be used said this kind of incident is rare in the community.

"These are some of the quietest, safest apartment complexes here in the Atlanta. Nothing happens like this over here," he said. "This is the first time something like this happened over here."

According to investigators, officers found drugs and bullet shell casings inside the apartment.

The incident is believed to be a drug deal gone bad.