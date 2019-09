- Gwinnett County police identified the woman Monday who was shot and killed after she answered the door at her apartment.

After first saying the victim was an elderly woman, police identified the victim Monday afternoon as 53-year-old Kim Bessellieu.

Detectives are trying to piece together exactly what happened at the apartment that led to Bessellieu's death.

Investigators say the victim answered a knock at the door around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Amber Lake Trail Village complex on Amber Lake Trail near Duluth. Her roommate told police he heard a gunshot, then discovered her bleeding near the doorway.

A man in the parking lot tried to stop two masked men, dressed in black, as they ran.

Police said the man, 48-year-old Kevin Hudson, was hurt in the process and is now hospitalized.

Officers brought in police canines were brought in to try to track the pair.

Detectives don't know whether this crime was random. They say it appears nothing was taken

In a news release, police said officers were "dedicated to finding those responsible for this needless loss of life."

Police ask anyone with any information to please contact Gwinnett County Police or Crime Stoppers.