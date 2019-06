- Police in DeKalb County said they arrested a man who officers said rammed a police car.

It all started with a traffic stop Thursday along Interstate 20 near Candler Road. DeKalb County Police said the officer discovered the driver had a warrant for his arrest and called for backup.

When the other officers arrived, police said, they boxed the car in.

That’s when police said the driver rammed their cruisers.

An officer was forced to use a Taser on the driver before arresting him, police said.

The name of the suspect was not immediately released.