<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424565559" data-article-version="1.0">Police: 'Dangerous' gunman wanted in double shooting</h1> <ul id="social-share-424565559" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Police: 'Dangerous' gunman wanted in double shooting&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-dangerous-gunman-wanted-in-double-shooting" data-title="Police: 'Dangerous' gunman wanted in double shooting" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-dangerous-gunman-wanted-in-double-shooting" addthis:title="Police: 'Dangerous' gunman wanted in double shooting">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 02:48PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 05:42PM EDT</span></p>
</div> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full">
<h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424565559-0">2 PHOTOS</a>
</h4> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/V%20DALTON%20SHOOTING%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.35.20_1566250942809.png_7602846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424565559-0">
<img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V DALTON SHOOTING INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.35.20_1566250942809.png.jpg">
</a>
</figure> <figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/V%20DALTON%20SHOOTING%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.35.20_1566250942809.png_7602846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V DALTON SHOOTING INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.35.20_1566250942809.png.jpg"/>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Dalton_JobannieMartinez_081919_1566240241055_7602187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Dalton_JobannieMartinez_081919_1566240241055.jpg"/>
</figure> photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Dalton_JobannieMartinez_081919_1566240241055_7602187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Dalton_JobannieMartinez_081919_1566240241055.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-dangerous-gunman-wanted-in-double-shooting" data-title="Police: Gunman wanted in double shooting" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-dangerous-gunman-wanted-in-double-shooting" addthis:title="Police: Gunman wanted in double shooting" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/police-dangerous-gunman-wanted-in-double-shooting";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-dangerous-gunman-wanted-in-double-shooting">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 02:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 05:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424565559" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALTON, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Dalton police say they have identified an armed and dangerous gunman who sent two people to the hospital after a late-night shooting.</p><p>Officials say the shooting happened around 11 Sunday night at a home on Dozier Street in Dalton.</p><p>Investigators believe the gunman, identified as 21-year-old Jobanie Martinez, was in some sort of dispute with the residents of the home. That night, police say Martinez went to the home and began shooting with a handgun.</p><p>The identities of the victims have not been released, but Dalton police say they are a 21-year-old and a 15-year-old. <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> <li>
<a href="/news/deputies-credit-armed-employee-with-stopping-potential-mass-shooting-at-bar" title="Deputies credit armed employee with stopping potential mass shooting at bar" data-articleId="424609472" >
<h4>Deputies credit armed employee with stopping potential mass shooting at bar</h4>
</a>
</li> <div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Doug Evans</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 05:52PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Deputies in Coweta County say an armed off-duty employee may have stopped a mass shooting at a crowded bar in Newnan Saturday morning.</p><p>FOX 5 News has the exclusive surveillance video of the shooting outside Fat Boys Bar and Grill on Highway 16. Deputies say that video shows Kevintez Mathewis on his way into the bar with a handgun when Ben McCoy confronts him and is shot multiple times. He drew the gunman's attention and then drew his fire.</p><p>Deputies say the security footage also shows Mathewis being ejected from the bar and earlier when security there had confronted him numerous times about his behavior Saturday morning.</p>
</div>
</div> <li>
<a href="/news/police-release-names-of-children-shot-saturday-at-football-game-in-atlanta" title="Police release names of children shot Saturday at football game in Atlanta" data-articleId="424581909" >
<h4>Police release names of children shot Saturday at football game in Atlanta</h4>
</a>
</li>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 04:06PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Police have released the names of the two juveniles injured in a shooting outside a high school football game at Lakewood Stadium on Saturday night.</p><p>Asaiah Payton, 12, is in critical, but stable condition after suffering two gunshot wounds, police said.</p><p>Damean Spear, 16, was driven by his mother to Atlanta Medical Center South and was treated then released for a gunshot wound, police said.</p>
</div>
</div> <li>
<a href="/news/police-flasher-falls-to-his-death-at-downtown-atlanta-hotel" title="Police: Flasher falls to his death at downtown Atlanta hotel" data-articleId="424592498" >
<h4>Police: Flasher falls to his death at downtown Atlanta hotel</h4>
</a>
</li>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 04:55PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Police believe a man who died after falling from a downtown Atlanta hotel was trying to flee security after flashing an employee.</p><p>Atlanta Police said the man fell from the 11th floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel Monday trying to leap from one balcony to another to escape hotel security. 