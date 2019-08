- Dalton police say they have identified an armed and dangerous gunman who sent two people to the hospital after a late-night shooting.

Officials say the shooting happened around 11 Sunday night at a home on Dozier Street in Dalton.

Investigators believe the gunman, identified as 21-year-old Jobanie Martinez, was in some sort of dispute with the residents of the home. That night, police say Martinez went to the home and began shooting with a handgun.

The identities of the victims have not been released, but Dalton police say they are a 21-year-old and a 15-year-old. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Martinez is now wanted for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, first-degree burglary, and a criminal violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act.

Anyone with information about Martinez's location or the shooting is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Matthew Kumnick at 706-278-9085, extension 9224.