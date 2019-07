- He was dodging bullets from a trio of violent robbers who were after his cash.

It started inside the BP gas station on Highway 29 in Fairburn when police say two men recorded on surveillance and another robber spotted a customer who was paying for an item with a large wad of cash. Lt. Tiffany Hudson told FOX 5 News the trio of bad guys followed the victim onto nearby Elder street in a white Ford Fusion. At one point, one of them made a dangerous move.

"One of them got out of the car and told him give them his money and the victim took off running and the perpetrator started shooting at him," said Lt. Hudson.

She said the victim, a man in his 20s, had a sense he was being targeted and managed to avoid multiple shots fired directly at him.

"He started running in between the houses," said Lt. Hudson.

On Tuesday, Fairburn police arrested Cortez Robinson. They identified him as one of the three men who ambushed the victim.

Investigators said this attempted robbery at the end of last month is a lesson for others especially for people who work in trades who get paid in cash.

Thomas Johnson, who works in constriction, said he never carries large amounts of cash.

"No, no, mainly a card, maybe like ten bucks at a time, just to be safe," said Johnson.

The point, police said, is to be safe in an unsure environment where people like the trio of armed bandits will take advantage of an opportunity to commit a crime, like they did this time.

"So, for something like that to happen over here is kind of scary because stuff like that don't happen over here," said Angel Butts, a resident of Fairburn.

Fairburn police told FOX 5 News Cortez Robinson was being held Tuesday evening at the Fulton County Jail.

Authorities are still searching for the other two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairburn Police Department and ask for Detective Grant at 678-827-1453 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.