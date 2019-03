- South Fulton police need help identifying two persons of interest in an armed robbery early Friday morning.

It happened at an IHOP on Flat Shoals Road around 3 a.m.

According to police, two suspects walked into the restaurant and went to the office area. Police said one suspect went into the office and removed the safe while the other stood outside the office near the kitchen with a handgun.

The suspects walked out and fled the scene, according to police.

Police said there were customers in the restaurant at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of South Fulton Police Department at 470-809-7357.