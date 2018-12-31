Police: Argument leads to shooting at Atlanta nightclub

- A man is in the hospital after a shooting at a nightclub in Southwest Atlanta.

Police say they were called out to J R's Lounge on the 100 block of Fairburn Road in Southwest Atlanta just before midnight on Sunday.

Officers say two men got into an argument at the nightclub, which escalated into a fight where one of the them pulled out a gun and shot the other in the doorway of the club.

Officers say the shooter, who they believe is a regular at the club, ran away and is still on the run.

Medics transported the shooting victim to Grady Memorial Hospital where they say he has nonlife-threatening injuries.