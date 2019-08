- Police have blocked a townhouse community in unincorporated Vinings to investigate the death of three people in a home.

Officials are at a home on the 3200 block of Nobility Way just over a mile away from SunTrust Park.

Cobb County police have confirmed to FOX 5 that there are two women and one man dead at the townhome.

According to police, they were called to the home around 6 p.m. after receiving a call requesting a welfare check. That's when they discovered the three people dead from gunshot wounds.

Police have not yet identified the victims or any potential suspects in the shooting.

"As far as relationships go, it appears they live in the household, but we haven't confirmed the specific relationship between those inside the home," Officer Sydney Melton said.

The investigation is ongoing.