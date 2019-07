- Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead Friday morning.

Officers got a 911 call after 3 a.m. referencing gunshots in the 2100 block of Tula Street in northwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived, they found one man with gunshot wounds. His friend transported him to the hospital where he later died.

Police said two groups got into a dispute and started shooting at each other. There are multiple shooters involved, but at this point, the Atlanta Police Department does not have a description of those people.

Police are waiting for the businesses in the complex to open so they can collect surveillance video for more information.