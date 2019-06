- DeKalb County police are investigating a double homicide Sunday morning at a Stone Mountain condo building.

Police told FOX 5 two Hispanic men were found shot in the driveway of a home on the 4900 block of Central Drive Sunday morning before 10 a.m.

Officials say the men, believed to be in their 30s, lived in the home.

By the time EMS got to the scene, one man had already died. The second died on the way to the hospital.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. They have not yet identified either victim.