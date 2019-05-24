< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Woman's body found in DeKalb County jail parking lot
By FOX 5 News
Posted May 24 2019 07:25AM EDT
Video Posted May 24 2019 10:10AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 04:38PM EDT <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Woman's body found in DeKalb County jail parking lot&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/person-found-shot-to-death-outside-of-dekalb-county-jail" data-title="Woman's body found in DeKalb County jail parking lot" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/person-found-shot-to-death-outside-of-dekalb-county-jail" addthis:title="Woman's body found in DeKalb County jail parking lot"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408763240.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408763240");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408763240_408784992_140900"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408763240_408784992_140900";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408784992","video":"567576","title":"Body%20found%20in%20jail%20parking%20lot","caption":"Body%20found%20in%20jail%20parking%20lot","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F24%2FBody_found_in_jail_parking_lot_0_7310489_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F24%2FBody_found_in_jail_parking_lot_567576_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653315024%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DFDHqELOk9mx6g7zY3Yq4YMOilNs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fperson-found-shot-to-death-outside-of-dekalb-county-jail"}},"createDate":"May 24 2019 10:10AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408763240_408784992_140900",video:"567576",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/Body_found_in_jail_parking_lot_0_7310489_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Body%2520found%2520in%2520jail%2520parking%2520lot",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/24/Body_found_in_jail_parking_lot_567576_1800.mp4?Expires=1653315024&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=FDHqELOk9mx6g7zY3Yq4YMOilNs",eventLabel:"Body%20found%20in%20jail%20parking%20lot-408784992",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fperson-found-shot-to-death-outside-of-dekalb-county-jail"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 5 News
Posted May 24 2019 07:25AM EDT
Video Posted May 24 2019 10:10AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 04:38PM EDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/WAGA_DeKalbShooting_052419_1558697158924_7309955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/WAGA_DeKalbShooting_052419_1558697158924_7309955_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/WAGA_DeKalbShooting_052419_1558697158924_7309955_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/WAGA_DeKalbShooting_052419_1558697158924_7309955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/WAGA_DeKalbShooting_052419_1558697158924_7309955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408763240-408763296" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/WAGA_DeKalbShooting_052419_1558697158924_7309955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/WAGA_DeKalbShooting_052419_1558697158924_7309955_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/WAGA_DeKalbShooting_052419_1558697158924_7309955_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/WAGA_DeKalbShooting_052419_1558697158924_7309955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/WAGA_DeKalbShooting_052419_1558697158924_7309955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408763240" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Police took a man into custody Friday morning after officers found a woman’s body inside a vehicle outside the DeKalb County jail.</p> <p>A police spokesperson told FOX 5 that the investigation started about 5:15 a.m. when a man approached a Spalding County deputy outside the DeKalb jail.</p> <p>The man reportedly told the deputy there was a dead woman in the passenger seat of his vehicle.</p> <p>According to police, the deputy who was at the jail to transport a prisoner from DeKalb County to Spalding County found the body of the woman, who had been shot to death.</p> <p>Police quickly responded to the call of a person shot and took the man into custody.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a>: Dekalb County Police tell me a man drove to the Dekalb County jail this morning to turn himself in after police say he shot and killed a female in his car. Investigators say the woman was found dead in the passenger seat. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/V%20CARROLL%20CO%20TEENS%20KILLED%205P_WAGA755d_146.mxf_00.00.22.23_1558406026777.png_7295659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/V%20CARROLL%20CO%20TEENS%20KILLED%205P_WAGA755d_146.mxf_00.00.22.23_1558406026777.png_7295659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/V%20CARROLL%20CO%20TEENS%20KILLED%205P_WAGA755d_146.mxf_00.00.22.23_1558406026777.png_7295659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/V%20CARROLL%20CO%20TEENS%20KILLED%205P_WAGA755d_146.mxf_00.00.22.23_1558406026777.png_7295659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/V%20CARROLL%20CO%20TEENS%20KILLED%205P_WAGA755d_146.mxf_00.00.22.23_1558406026777.png_7295659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge declares mistrial in trial of ex-Georgia state trooper</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 02:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 04:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Carroll County superior judge declared a mistrial Friday afternoon in the trial of a former state trooper accused of crashing into a car and killing two teenage girls.</p><p>The ruling by Judge John Simpson came after defense attorneys for A.J. Scott argued the prosecution withheld information that they believed was important to their case.</p><p>Prosecutors charged Scott with speeding, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle, and vehicular homicide in the 2015 deaths of 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey and 16-year-old Isabella Chincilla.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-investigating-homicide-in-gwinnett-county-neighborhood" title="Police investigating homicide in Gwinnett County neighborhood" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_found_shot_to_death_in_driveway_0_7310532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_found_shot_to_death_in_driveway_0_7310532_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_found_shot_to_death_in_driveway_0_7310532_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_found_shot_to_death_in_driveway_0_7310532_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_found_shot_to_death_in_driveway_0_7310532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Man found shot to death in driveway" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police investigating homicide in Gwinnett County neighborhood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:03AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 04:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gwinnett County Police are investigating a homicide in a neighborhood after finding a man shot to death Friday morning. </p><p>A Gwinnett County Police spokesperson told FOX 5 that police received a call of shots fired about 4:45 a.m. and went to the scene on the 1400 block of Silver Lake Drive in unincorporated Norcross.</p><p>When officers arrived, they found the body of the man in the driveway with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-reported-missing-in-gwinnett-county" title="Man reported missing in Gwinnett County" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/william-garner-missing_1558728130143_7311314_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/william-garner-missing_1558728130143_7311314_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/william-garner-missing_1558728130143_7311314_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/william-garner-missing_1558728130143_7311314_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/william-garner-missing_1558728130143_7311314_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man reported missing in Gwinnett County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 04:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 04:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities in Gwinnett County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 56-year-old man.</p><p>William David Garner of Cumming was reported missing by his brother on May 2. Tracy Garner said he last spoke to his brother on April 23, when he was being taken to Lakeview Medical Center in Peachtree Corners.</p><p>An investigator determined that William Garner was released from Lakeview a week later. More Stories href="/local-news/family-s-truck-used-to-transport-daughter-s-wheelchair-stolen"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/vlcsnap-2019-05-24-13h57m15s198_1558724247364_7311090_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-24-13h57m15s198_1558724247364-408795.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family's truck used to transport daughter's wheelchair stolen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/kd-bowe-talks-about-fighting-the-fear-of-failure-on-gda"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/KD_Bowe_talks_fighting_fear_of_failure_o_0_7311126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KD_Bowe_talks_fighting_fear_of_failure_o_0_20190524175808"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>KD Bowe talks about fighting the fear of failure on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/flavor-rich-food-truck-talks-major-flavor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/FullSizeR_1558728112085_7311312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FullSizeR_1558728112085.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flavor Rich food truck talks major flavor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" Watch more videos portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5283_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5283"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/activist-georgia-mayor-clash-over-renaming-street-for-obama-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/04/_Barack_Obama_Boulevard__unveiled_in_Los_0_7219904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/04/_Barack_Obama_Boulevard__unveiled_in_Los_0_7219904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/04/_Barack_Obama_Boulevard__unveiled_in_Los_0_7219904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/04/_Barack_Obama_Boulevard__unveiled_in_Los_0_7219904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/04/_Barack_Obama_Boulevard__unveiled_in_Los_0_7219904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Activist, Georgia mayor clash over renaming street for Obama</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/3-prisoners-recaptured-after-escaping-at-georgia-truck-stop-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3 prisoners recaptured after escaping at Georgia truck stop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-wildfire-burning-in-okefenokee-refuge-98-contained-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/61351972_2502151996471364_3765548680539537408_o_1558729811700_7311347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/61351972_2502151996471364_3765548680539537408_o_1558729811700_7311347_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/61351972_2502151996471364_3765548680539537408_o_1558729811700_7311347_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/61351972_2502151996471364_3765548680539537408_o_1558729811700_7311347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/61351972_2502151996471364_3765548680539537408_o_1558729811700_7311347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Okefenokee&#x20;National&#x20;Wildlife&#x20;Refuge&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia wildfire burning in Okefenokee refuge 98 percent contained</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-driver-fled-i-95-crash-that-killed-pedestrian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/19/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360_1529424249672.png_5679214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/19/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360_1529424249672.png_5679214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/19/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360_1529424249672.png_5679214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/19/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360_1529424249672.png_5679214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/19/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360_1529424249672.png_5679214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Driver fled I-95 crash that killed pedestrian</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-reported-missing-in-gwinnett-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/william-garner-missing_1558728130143_7311314_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/william-garner-missing_1558728130143_7311314_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/william-garner-missing_1558728130143_7311314_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/william-garner-missing_1558728130143_7311314_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/william-garner-missing_1558728130143_7311314_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man reported missing in Gwinnett County</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 