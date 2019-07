- Police said a drunk driver has been taken into custody after a bicyclist was struck and killed in Sandy Springs Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Roswell Road near Trowbridge Road.

According to police, a woman who was driving without a license struck and killed Marten Bijvenk, 29, as he was pedaling on Roswell Road.

Investigators believe the woman was driving under the influence of alcohol. She wrecked the car after hitting Bijvenk.

Traffic investigators shut down the area as they detailed the conditions and collected evidence, including the victim's broken red and black bicycle.

Police identified the driver who wrecked at the scene as Antoinette Battle. She faces felony vehicular homicide and DUI charges.