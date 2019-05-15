< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By <a href="mailto:deidra.dukes@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/pastor-says-dekalb-county-man-carjacked-shot-at-least-9-times">Deidra Dukes</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/pastor-says-dekalb-county-man-carjacked-shot-at-least-9-times">FOX 5 News </a>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 04:35PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 05:33PM EDT</span></p> Pastor says DeKalb County man carjacked, shot at least 9 times <p><strong class='dateline'>DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - It is a miracle Paul Edgar is alive after being shot at least nine times by suspected car thieves.</p> <p>"He's encouraged by the Lord to be alive. He didn't expect to be alive," said Pastor Ralph Gordon, Renovation Church.</p> <p>Edgar's Pastor joined family members at his bedside at Grady Memorial Hospital Wednesday.</p> <p>"Prayed a little bit with him, heard a little bit of his story, and just wanted to care for him a little bit in person," said Gordon.</p> <p>Edgar was gunned down during an attempted robbery at the Polo Club Apartments on Ashley Creek Circle in the Stone Mountain area around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.</p> <p>"It was back-to-back-to-back-to-back, maybe six to seven shots," said neighbor Tanzia Anderson.</p> <p>Police said Edgar was standing by his car in the parking lot when two men ran up on him, demanded his car keys, shot him multiple times then drove off in his car.</p> <p>"I heard four or five shots then I heard a ‘Ah!’ screaming," said neighbor Martin Salay.</p> <p>Edgar was ambushed in the parking lot out front of Salay's apartment building.</p> <p>"I come out the next morning and they had this place all cordoned off with tape, crime tape. 