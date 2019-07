- A woman was shot and killed in front of a Dawson County fire station Monday evening, the Dawson County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened around 7:39 p.m. in front of Dawson County Fire Station No. 7 located at 170 Dawson Forest Road West. Deputies said a woman and a man drove up to the parking area in separate vehicles.

The man then shot the woman, deputies said. The woman died from her injuries, officials said. The man then surrendered to the firefighters who held him there until deputies arrived.

Officials later discovered two children in the car, ages 8 and 5. They were taken into custody by the Division of Children and Families.

Officials said at least one firefighter was in the parking lot at the time visiting with his wife and children. The fire chief told FOX 5 News because it happened so fast and because the nature of the incident, there was nothing anyone could have done to stop the violence.

No names have been released by officials, but investigators did confirm the man and woman were married.

Investigators believe the woman was trying to seek the safe haven of the firehouse, but was intercepted before she could even get out of car.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to help process the crime scene.