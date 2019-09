- Hall County officials are offering a reward for information about a student who left a bomb threat in a local middle school.

Hall County officials say they became aware of the threat after seeing picture from a student of a threat scribbled on a bathroom wall in North Hall Middle School Tuesday afternoon.

According to Hall County School District Director of Communications Stan Lewis, the threat specifically targeted North Hall High School and mentioned it would be an "after school incident."

All activities were cancelled for the remained of the afternoon. Law enforcement investigated the threat and by Tuesday night confirmed that both schools' campuses were safe and clear.

The school district is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the threat.