- Police from several Georgia jurisdictions are working together to try and arrest a group of armed robbers Saturday afternoon.

FOX 5's Will Nunley was on the scene at Jonesboro Road near Interstate 285 as officers chased down a vehicle they say was wanted in an armed robbery at a cell phone store in Locust Grove, Georgia.

Henry County police intercepted the vehicle on Interstate 75 and chased it until it crashed on Locust Grove and a foot chase began with four suspects.

Police say at least one suspect is in custody at this time. Others are still being pursued on foot.

If you have any information that could help police, please call 911.