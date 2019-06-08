Police are searching for a murderer after a deadly robbery and shooting the officials say was "hate-motivated."
According to an incident report by the DeKalb County Police Department, the shooting happened on Tuesday, June 4 on the 3400 block of Orchard Circle in Decatur before 8:30 a.m.
Witnesses told police that the victim, 28-year-old Ronald "Trey" Peters III was walking to the nearby MARTA station to go to work when two men came out of a nearby maroon truck, put on masks, and demanded him to give them his bag.