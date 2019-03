- A suspect in the officer-involved shooting Tuesday at a DeKalb County Family Dollar has died according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to officials, an officer shot a suspect near the store in the 4800 block of Covington Highway near the intersection of Glenwood Road while responding to an armed robbery call.

Authorities have identified the man as 22-year-old Steven Louis Goins.

The GBI confirmed to FOX 5, during the attempted arrest Steven Goins shot at the officer. The officer then fired back and hit Goins. Police say the officer was not injured.

Goins was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday and was pronounced dead on Wednesday.