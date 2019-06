- The great majority of fans will not be able to buy an alcoholic beverage for football games at Sanford Stadium this fall, the University of Georgia announced Tuesday.

The move comes after the Southeastern Conference revised its regulations last month on the availability of alcoholic beverages at athletic events.

Despite that, UGA Athletic Director Greg McGarity announced Tuesday the university will not sell alcoholic beverages in general seating areas for all athletic events during the 2019-20 school year.

In a news release, McGarity said, “After consideration of the many facets involved with the Southeastern Conference’s revised alcohol policy, the Athletic Association has made the decision to maintain, at this time, the current UGA policy which prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages in non-premium seating areas of our athletics facilities.

After the SEC changed its policy, UGA announced it will sell beer and wine this fall to football donors who agreed to give tens of thousands of dollars to the university in a premium seating area.

The area will be limited to members of the Georgia Bulldog Club Magill Society, which requires members pledge to donate at least $25,000 to the UGA Athletic Association.

Under the new conference policy, each school can determine what is allowed and what’s not.

In his announcement Tuesday, McGarity said UGA will conduct an annual review of its alcohol policy.