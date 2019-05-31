< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story412086470" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412086470" data-article-version="1.0">No alcohol sales in general seating for UGA sports</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412086470" data-article-version="1.0">No alcohol sales in general seating for UGA sports</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-412086470" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=No alcohol sales in general seating for UGA sports&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/no-alcohol-sales-in-general-seating-for-uga-sports" data-title="No alcohol sales in general seating for UGA sports" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/no-alcohol-sales-in-general-seating-for-uga-sports" addthis:title="No alcohol sales in general seating for UGA sports"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412086470.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412086470");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412086470-410186366"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412086470-410186366" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:cal.callaway@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/no-alcohol-sales-in-general-seating-for-uga-sports">Cal Callaway</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/no-alcohol-sales-in-general-seating-for-uga-sports">FOX 5 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The great majority of fans will not be able to buy an alcoholic beverage for football games at Sanford Stadium this fall, the University of Georgia announced Tuesday.</p> <p>The move comes after the Southeastern Conference revised its regulations last month on the availability of alcoholic beverages at athletic events.</p> <p>Despite that, UGA Athletic Director Greg McGarity announced Tuesday the university will not sell alcoholic beverages in general seating areas for all athletic events during the 2019-20 school year.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/cheers-sec-to-allow-sale-of-beer-wine-at-sporting-events"><strong>RELATED: Cheers! SEC to allow sale of beer, wine at sporting events</strong></a></p> <p>In a news release, McGarity said, “After consideration of the many facets involved with the Southeastern Conference’s revised alcohol policy, the Athletic Association has made the decision to maintain, at this time, the current UGA policy which prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages in non-premium seating areas of our athletics facilities.</p> <p>After the SEC changed its policy, UGA announced it will sell beer and wine this fall to football donors who agreed to give tens of thousands of dollars to the university in a premium seating area.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/report-big-money-donors-will-be-able-to-buy-alcohol-at-stadium"><strong>RELATED: Big money donors will be able to buy alcohol at stadium</strong></a></p> <p>The area will be limited to members of the Georgia Bulldog Club Magill Society, which requires members pledge to donate at least $25,000 to the UGA Athletic Association.</p> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/us-takes-down-thailand-13-0-in-record-breaking-first-womens-world-cup-match" title="U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Women’s National Team just set the tone for the rest of the tournament after they beat Thailand 13-0" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team just set the tone for the rest of the tournament after they beat Thailand 13-0 in their first match, breaking the record for the most lopsided victory in the history of the Women’s World Cup.</p><p>The U.S. entered the match with a 4-3-3 formation, with Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath (captain) leading the front line.</p><p>The USWNT dominated from the opening kickoff in Reims, France, scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-man-tried-to-kidnap-boy-from-walmart-bathroom" title="Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police__Man_tried_to_abduct_boy_from_Wal_0_7382931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police__Man_tried_to_abduct_boy_from_Wal_0_7382931_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police__Man_tried_to_abduct_boy_from_Wal_0_7382931_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police__Man_tried_to_abduct_boy_from_Wal_0_7382931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police__Man_tried_to_abduct_boy_from_Wal_0_7382931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police: Man tried to abduct boy from Walmart bathroom" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 12:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officers have arrested a Marietta man after they say he tried to kidnap a child from a Walmart bathroom.</p><p>According to Marietta police, the incident happened about noon on Saturday, June 8 at a Walmart on the 200 block of Cobb Parkway South.</p><p>Detectives say that 51-year-old Michael Beltran approached a 9-year-old boy in the bathroom area and told him that "his mother had left him at the store and that he needed to go with him."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/law-enforcement-gather-in-atlanta-to-combat-child-exploitation" title="Law enforcement officers gather in Atlanta to combat child exploitation" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Law_enforcement_visiting_Atlanta_for_tra_0_7383086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Law_enforcement_visiting_Atlanta_for_tra_0_7383086_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Law_enforcement_visiting_Atlanta_for_tra_0_7383086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Law_enforcement_visiting_Atlanta_for_tra_0_7383086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Law_enforcement_visiting_Atlanta_for_tra_0_7383086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Law enforcement visiting Atlanta for training on fighting child exploitation" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Law enforcement officers gather in Atlanta to combat child exploitation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 01:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 04:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hundreds of law enforcement officers from all over the country are in Atlanta for critical training in the fight against child exploitation.</p><p>The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force put on the annual training, which involved approximately 1,500 officers from across the United States.</p><p>Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said that unfortunately, these types of crimes against children continue to grow, and law enforcement officers need to know how to investigate them.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/us-takes-down-thailand-13-0-in-record-breaking-first-womens-world-cup-match"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammate Megan Rapinoe after scoring her team's twelfth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)" title="women win_1560287959447.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/heavy-metal-band-five-finger-death-punchs-drummer-becomes-part-time-police-officer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/police_1560277196632_7383318_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Spencer's training consisted of defensive tactics, firearms qualification, DUI enforcement, emergency vehicle operations and more. (Photo by Rockport Police Department) " title="police_1560277196632-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch's drummer becomes part-time police officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/chef-mimmo-shares-a-ceviche-taco-recipe"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/mimmo_1560276347121_7383145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Chef Mimmo"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chef Mimmo shares a Ceviche taco recipe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/the-heartache-and-fame-of-bobby-debarge"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_heartache_and_fame_of__The_Bobby_DeB_0_7382675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="The_heartache_and_fame_of__The_Bobby_DeB_0_20190611144134"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Heartache and Fame of Bobby DeBarge</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/a-minstrel-proposes-at-the-georgia-renaissance-festival" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/renfestproposal_1560289025329_7384452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/renfestproposal_1560289025329_7384452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/renfestproposal_1560289025329_7384452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/renfestproposal_1560289025329_7384452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/renfestproposal_1560289025329_7384452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>A minstrel proposes at the Georgia Renaissance Festival</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/no-alcohol-sales-in-general-seating-for-uga-sports" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No alcohol sales in general seating for UGA sports</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/us-takes-down-thailand-13-0-in-record-breaking-first-womens-world-cup-match" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alex&#x20;Morgan&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;USA&#x20;celebrates&#x20;with&#x20;teammate&#x20;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;her&#x20;team&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;twelfth&#x20;goal&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;France&#x20;group&#x20;F&#x20;match&#x20;between&#x20;USA&#x20;and&#x20;Thailand&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Robert&#x20;Cianflone&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/15-people-accused-in-drug-distribution-conspiracy-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/15/police%20generic%20-%20handcuffs_1481861178217_2446747_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/15/police%20generic%20-%20handcuffs_1481861178217_2446747_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/15/police%20generic%20-%20handcuffs_1481861178217_2446747_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/15/police%20generic%20-%20handcuffs_1481861178217_2446747_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/15/police%20generic%20-%20handcuffs_1481861178217_2446747_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>15 people accused in drug distribution conspiracy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fugitive-caught-in-georgia-traffic-stop-back-in-new-jersey-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/10/P%20TRAFFIC%20STOP%20HOMICIDE%20ARREST%205P_00.00.50.04_1557537565539.png_7246755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/10/P%20TRAFFIC%20STOP%20HOMICIDE%20ARREST%205P_00.00.50.04_1557537565539.png_7246755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/10/P%20TRAFFIC%20STOP%20HOMICIDE%20ARREST%205P_00.00.50.04_1557537565539.png_7246755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/10/P%20TRAFFIC%20STOP%20HOMICIDE%20ARREST%205P_00.00.50.04_1557537565539.png_7246755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/10/P%20TRAFFIC%20STOP%20HOMICIDE%20ARREST%205P_00.00.50.04_1557537565539.png_7246755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fugitive caught in Georgia traffic stop back in New Jersey</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 