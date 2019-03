- Investigators in Fayette County are releasing surveillance video of a fatal hit and run accident in the hopes that someone will come forward with information about the driver who caused it. That crash killed a 67-year-old grandfather back in 2018. And after a year, his family is still searching for answers.

A short snippet of video is the best lead Fayette County deputies have in solving the mystery of who caused this fatal hit and run. But after a year, they fear the case is turning cold and they are asking for the public help and offering a reward for information.

It happened so fast, first, you see the suspect’s SUV. And then you witness the terrifying last seconds of Steve Mitchell’s life as his red pickup truck careens off the road and down an embankment.

The 67-year-old Mitchell had been going to the store. What should have been a short 15-minute trip. He never returned.

And after a year of investigating, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking again for the public’s help in identifying the driver of this black Mercedes SUV.

It happened on State Road 85 southbound going into Fayetteville. Right across the street from the old Dixie Land Fun Park.

SKYFOX Drone shows the painted area, the SUV used as an illegal passing zone. Investigators say when the driver ran out of room, he veered back into traffic causing Mitchell’s car to strike this guard rail and forcing his truck to roll down the embankment.

In 2018, Steve Mitchell’s widow told FOX 5 that perhaps the other driver panicked at the time, but should do the right thing now.

“I would even give them a hug. If they just said I am sorry and I panicked. Because, they didn’t know Steve, because there are a lot of people who are hurting.”

A reward is being offered through Atlanta Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information that can help solve this case should call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-547-TIPS.