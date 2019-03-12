< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fnew-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" "> <div class="header-main nav-header"> <div class="row"> <div class="left"> <a id="toggle-more" href="#"><i class="fa fa-navicon"></i><i class="fa fa-close"></i> <span class="btn-label">Sections</span></a> <div class="site-logo"><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com"><img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/logo-fox-5-atlanta-waga-alt.png" alt="FOX"/></a></div> <nav class="nav-primary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news">News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="right-options"> <div class="right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-alt-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 63°</span></a> </div> </div> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 1--> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 1--> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <div class="header-secondary"> <div class="row"> <span class="primary-category"><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news">News </a></span> <nav class="nav-secondary"><ul><li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local">Local News</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/seenontv">Seen on TV</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/wednesdayschild">Wednesday's Child</a></li></ul></nav> </div> </div> <div class="header-more placeholder-container"> <div class="more-wrapper"> <nav class="nav-main"> <ul> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live" ><span> Live</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news" ><span> News</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" ><span> Weather</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" ><span> Good Day</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam" ><span> I-Team</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health" ><span> Health</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" ><span> Sports</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/recipebox" ><span> Recipe Box</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video" ><span> Video</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" ><span> About Us</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic" ><span> Traffic</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests" ><span> Contests</span></a> </li> </ul> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> </nav> <div class="follow"> <a class="facebook" href="https://www.facebook.com/fox5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a> <a class="twitter" href="https://twitter.com/FOX5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a> <a class="google-plus" href="https://plus.google.com/+FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a> <a class="rss" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/10174530-story"><i class="fa fa-rss"></i></a> </div> <div class="mod-inline news show-for-large-up"> <div id="taboola-navigation-text-links"></div> <script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-text-links-a",container:"taboola-navigation-text-links",placement:"Popup Navigation Text Links",target_type:"mix"});</script> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-large-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Videos --> <h3>Videos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/394537662-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/Cartersville_party_goers_sue_city_over_a_0_6885972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cartersville party-goers sue city over arrests" title="Cartersville party-goers sue city over arrests"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Cartersville party-goers sue city over arrests</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/394537162-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/Bartow_County_school_bus_driver_arrested_0_6885968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bartow County school bus driver arrested for DUI" title="Bartow County school bus driver arrested for DUI"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Bartow County school bus driver arrested for DUI</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/394537011-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/Tip_to_FOX_5_News_offers_new_clue_in_col_0_6885963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tip to FOX 5 News offers new clue in cold case from 1999" title="Tip to FOX 5 News offers new clue in cold case from 1999"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Tip to FOX 5 News offers new clue in cold case from 1999</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Videos --> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-xlarge-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Photos --> <h3>Photos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/tip-to-fox-5-news-offers-new-clue-in-cold-case-from-1999"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/26/NCMEC_UnidentifiedBoy_022619_1551218420392_6826779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Credit: NCMEC" title="NCMEC_UnidentifiedBoy_022619_1551218420392.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Tip to FOX 5 News offers new clue in cold case</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/henry-county-officers-rescue-man-from-burning-car"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/S%20HENRY%20COUNTY%20HERO%20COP%2012P_00.00.01.20_1552414942140.png_6883051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="S HENRY COUNTY HERO COP 12P_00.00.01.20_1552414942140.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Henry County officers rescue man from burning car</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/georgia-house-subcommittee-approves-monument-bill"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20LXR%20ST%20FLAG%20CONFED%20MONUMENTS%205P%20_WAGA2f64_146.mxf_00.00.28.17_1552433528772.png_6884086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P LXR ST FLAG CONFED MONUMENTS 5P _WAGA2f64_146.mxf_00.00.28.17_1552433528772.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Georgia House subcommittee approves monument bill</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Photos --> </div> </div> </div> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=01378581"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-light-gray"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36_" > <span id="p_101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story394528519" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="394528519" data-article-version="1.0">New video released in search for hit-and-run driver</h1> </header> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_394528519_394536017_132682"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_394528519_394536017_132682";this.videosJson='[{"id":"394536017","video":"544042","title":"New%20video%20released%20in%20search%20for%20hit-and-run%20driver","caption":"New%20video%20released%20in%20search%20for%20hit-and-run%20driver","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F12%2FNew_video_released_in_search_for_hit_and_0_6885958_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F12%2FNew_video_released_in_search_for_hit_and_run_dri_544042_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1647054618%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DEBrCr05kZ29gDTyHQkC5fKwJ7es","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fnew-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver"}},"createDate":"Mar 12 2019 11:10PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_394528519_394536017_132682",video:"544042",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/New_video_released_in_search_for_hit_and_0_6885958_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"New%2520video%2520released%2520in%2520search%2520for%2520hit-and-run%2520driver",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/12/New_video_released_in_search_for_hit_and_run_dri_544042_1800.mp4?Expires=1647054618&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=EBrCr05kZ29gDTyHQkC5fKwJ7es",eventLabel:"New%20video%20released%20in%20search%20for%20hit-and-run%20driver-394536017",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fnew-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:doug.evans@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/new-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver">Doug Evans</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/new-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver">FOX 5 News </a> </div> <ul id="social-share-394528519" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=New video released in search for hit-and-run driver&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.25.10_1552444959606.png_6885384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=New video released in search for hit-and-run driver&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.25.10_1552444959606.png_6885384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/new-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver" data-title="New video released in search for hit-and-run driver" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/new-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver" addthis:title="New video released in search for hit-and-run driver"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394528519");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 10:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-394528519"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 11:10PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 11:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-394528519" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb left"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394528519-0">11 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394528519-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.25.10_1552444959606.png_6885384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394528519-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.25.10_1552444959606.png_6885384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394528519-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.25.10_1552444959606.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.41.26_1552444967993.png_6885388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394528519-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.41.26_1552444967993.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.01.23.20_1552444972557.png_6885391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394528519-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.01.23.20_1552444972557.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.01.08.11_1552444972006.png_6885390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394528519-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.01.08.11_1552444972006.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.01.03.11_1552444969990.png_6885389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394528519-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.01.03.11_1552444969990.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.34.20_1552444966071.png_6885387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394528519-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.34.20_1552444966071.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.28.12_1552444963561.png_6885386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394528519-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.28.12_1552444963561.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.27.11_1552444961379.png_6885385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394528519-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.27.11_1552444961379.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.24.16_1552444959246.png_6885383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394528519-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.24.16_1552444959246.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-394528519-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.25.10_1552444959606.png_6885384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.25.10_1552444959606.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.41.26_1552444967993.png_6885388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.41.26_1552444967993.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.01.23.20_1552444972557.png_6885391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.01.23.20_1552444972557.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.01.08.11_1552444972006.png_6885390_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.01.08.11_1552444972006.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.01.03.11_1552444969990.png_6885389_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.01.03.11_1552444969990.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.34.20_1552444966071.png_6885387_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.34.20_1552444966071.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.28.12_1552444963561.png_6885386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.28.12_1552444963561.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.27.11_1552444961379.png_6885385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.27.11_1552444961379.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.24.16_1552444959246.png_6885383_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.24.16_1552444959246.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.20.09_1552444957338.png_6885382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.20.09_1552444957338.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.23.18_1552444957065.png_6885381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.23.18_1552444957065.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394528519');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot);\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.25.10_1552444959606.png_6885384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.25.10_1552444959606.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.41.26_1552444967993.png_6885388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.41.26_1552444967993.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.01.23.20_1552444972557.png_6885391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.01.23.20_1552444972557.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.01.08.11_1552444972006.png_6885390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.01.08.11_1552444972006.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.01.03.11_1552444969990.png_6885389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.01.03.11_1552444969990.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.34.20_1552444966071.png_6885387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.34.20_1552444966071.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.28.12_1552444963561.png_6885386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.28.12_1552444963561.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.27.11_1552444961379.png_6885385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.27.11_1552444961379.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.24.16_1552444959246.png_6885383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.24.16_1552444959246.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.20.09_1552444957338.png_6885382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.20.09_1552444957338.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20FAYETTE%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20REVISITED%2010P%20_00.00.23.18_1552444957065.png_6885381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P FAYETTE HIT AND RUN REVISITED 10P _00.00.23.18_1552444957065.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/new-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver" data-title="New video in search for hit-and-run driver" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/new-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver" addthis:title="New video in search for hit-and-run driver" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/new-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Doug\x20Evans\x2cFOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394528519" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Investigators in Fayette County are releasing surveillance video of a fatal hit and run accident in the hopes that someone will come forward with information about the driver who caused it. That crash killed a 67-year-old grandfather back in 2018. And after a year, his family is still searching for answers.</p><p>A short snippet of video is the best lead Fayette County deputies have in solving the mystery of who caused this fatal hit and run. But after a year, they fear the case is turning cold and they are asking for the public help and offering a reward for information.</p><p>It happened so fast, first, you see the suspect’s SUV. And then you witness the terrifying last seconds of Steve Mitchell’s life as his red pickup truck careens off the road and down an embankment.</p><p>The 67-year-old Mitchell had been going to the store. What should have been a short 15-minute trip. He never returned.</p><p>And after a year of investigating, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking again for the public’s help in identifying the driver of this black Mercedes SUV.</p><p>It happened on State Road 85 southbound going into Fayetteville. Right across the street from the old Dixie Land Fun Park.</p><p>SKYFOX Drone shows the painted area, the SUV used as an illegal passing zone. Investigators say when the driver ran out of room, he veered back into traffic causing Mitchell’s car to strike this guard rail and forcing his truck to roll down the embankment.</p><p>In 2018, Steve Mitchell’s widow told FOX 5 that perhaps the other driver panicked at the time, but should do the right thing now.</p><p>“I would even give them a hug. If they just said I am sorry and I panicked. Because, they didn’t know Steve, because there are a lot of people who are hurting.”</p><p>A reward is being offered through Atlanta Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information that can help solve this case should call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-547-TIPS.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story394528519 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story394528519 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-394528519",i="relatedHeadlines-394528519",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1434_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1434"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-RECOMMENDED_VIDEOS-WAGA_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_modRecommendVideosContent=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent++;if(window.scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent===1){b=c("#common_modRecommendVideosContent")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","modRecommendVideosContent_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent);g++}});f.attr("id","common_modRecommendVideosContent"+window.scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent);c("#modRecommendVideosContent").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_modRecommendVideosContent.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-taboola"> <div class="mod-content" id="modRecommendVideosContent"></div></section> </div><!-- end: Recommended Videos --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_modRecommendVideosContent"> <!--recommend video--><div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-a2",container:"modRecommendVideosContent_0_"+scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent,placement:"Below Article Thumbnails - "+scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_modRecommendVideosContent">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_modRecommendVideosContent">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_modRecommendVideosContent">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6173_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6173"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_ARTICLE_TEXT_LINK-WAGA_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.articleTextLink=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_articleTextLink=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.articleTextLink++;if(window.scopeCounter.articleTextLink===1){b=c("#common_articleTextLink")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.articleTextLink>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.articleTextLink)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","articleTextLink_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.articleTextLink);g++}});f.attr("id","common_articleTextLink"+window.scopeCounter.articleTextLink);c("#articleTextLink").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.articleTextLink>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_articleTextLink.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div id="articleTextLink"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_articleTextLink"><div></div> <script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.articleTextLink){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"hybrid-thumbnails-b2",container:"articleTextLink_0_"+scopeCounter.articleTextLink,placement:"Below Article Text Links - "+scopeCounter.articleTextLink,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_articleTextLink">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_articleTextLink">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_articleTextLink">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_AAsq5bJxUvgX_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_AAsq5bJxUvgX"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_AAsq5bJxUvgX_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_AAsq5bJxUvgX_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-bottom').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394528519'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-2a"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2a"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9978_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9978"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9978_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_9978_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394528519'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_XdmhcJLDTOT9_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_XdmhcJLDTOT9"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_9919432_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_XdmhcJLDTOT9_9919432' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_XdmhcJLDTOT9_9919432', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394528519'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5675_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5675"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-RECENT_POPULAR-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: ACCORDION: POPULAR & RECENT --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-accordion mod-story-progress show-for-large-up"> <ul class="accordion progress-bar" data-accordion> <li class="accordion-navigation active"> <a href="#panel-popular"><h3>Popular</h3></a> <div id="panel-popular" class="content active"> <div id='recentPopularModule'></div> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_recentPopularModule=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule++;if(window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule===1){b=c("#common_recentPopularModule")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","recentPopularModule_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.recentPopularModule);g++}});f.attr("id","common_recentPopularModule"+window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule);c("#recentPopularModule").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_recentPopularModule.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_recentPopularModule"><div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-text-links-c",container:"recentPopularModule_0_"+scopeCounter.recentPopularModule,placement:"Right Rail Text Links - "+scopeCounter.recentPopularModule,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="accordion-navigation"> <a href="#panel-recent"><h3>Recent</h3></a> <div id="panel-recent" class="content"> <ul class="list progress-bar"> <li> <a href="/good-day/-masterchef-junior-contestants-show-off-culinary-skills-on-good-day-atlanta" >'MasterChef Junior' contestants on GDA</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-march-12-2019" >Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 12, 2019</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/local-foundation-fights-to-save-disappearing-frogs" >The Amphibian Foundation</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/restaurant-week-lands-at-atlantas-airport-cities" >ATL Airport District</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> </ul> </div> </li> </ul> </section> <!-- end: ACCORDION: POPULAR & RECENT --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_CSvNB73kz8m9_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_CSvNB73kz8m9"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_THREE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_CSvNB73kz8m9_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_THREE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_CSvNB73kz8m9_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_THREE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr3').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394528519'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3a"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3a"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-gray pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WAGA-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_story_infinite_stories=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories++;if(window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories===1){b=c("#common_story_infinite_stories")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories);var l=(window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","story_infinite_stories_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories);i++}});g.attr("id","common_story_infinite_stories"+window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories);c("#story_infinite_stories").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_story_infinite_stories.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --><div> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="story_infinite_stories"></div></section> </div><!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394528519');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_story_infinite_stories"><div></div><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item" id="adcontainer"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-i",container:"story_infinite_stories_0_"+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x1 - "+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-i",container:"story_infinite_stories_1_"+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 3x1 - "+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-j",container:"story_infinite_stories_2_"+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-j",container:"story_infinite_stories_3_"+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_story_infinite_stories">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_story_infinite_stories">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_story_infinite_stories">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394528519'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_S972x8L9YCK6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_S972x8L9YCK6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_134462440_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad mwsticky-bottom'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_S972x8L9YCK6_134462440' class='ad-mwsticky-bottom'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_S972x8L9YCK6_134462440', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1025; /* for Infinite Story sticky 'mwsticky': 'mwsticky' ad must display on tablet-landscape (1024), but not ANY larger sizes; sticky 'banner-bottom' will only display on desktop (1025+) -- so we need to bump this up to 1025 for these ad positions */ /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mwsticky').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394528519'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/download-the-fox-5-atlanta-app">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Atlanta App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-atlanta/id378084979?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.com.droid.foxwaga&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Storm Team App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-storm-team-weather/id542487199?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.waga.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public FIle</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_S972x8L9YCK6_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_S972x8L9YCK6",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_S972x8L9YCK6\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnew-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_XdmhcJLDTOT9_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_XdmhcJLDTOT9",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_XdmhcJLDTOT9\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2a\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnew-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6173_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6173",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6173\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnew-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5675_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5675",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5675\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnew-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_CSvNB73kz8m9_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_CSvNB73kz8m9",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_CSvNB73kz8m9\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnew-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnew-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36_",portletId:"101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnew-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver\x26_101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36_type\x3dcontent\x26_101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36_urlTitle\x3dnew-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver\x26_101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnew-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1434_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1434",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1434\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnew-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_AAsq5bJxUvgX_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_AAsq5bJxUvgX",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_AAsq5bJxUvgX\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnew-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9978_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9978",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9978\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2a\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnew-video-released-in-search-for-hit-and-run-driver"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1551936419000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"3 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43955);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>