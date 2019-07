- New video shows the moment investigators said a DeKalb County Police officer struck a pedestrian while driving in northwest Atlanta.

Justin Hamilton, who works as a detective for DeKalb County Police Department, is accused of driving under the influence of drugs when he struck a woman walking along Northside Drive on Sunday afternoon. That woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with a leg injury.

The video obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta Wednesday is surveillance video from the gas station across the street from where it happened.

It can't be seen from that angle, but eyewitnesses told police the officer swerved, went over the white line and struck the victim, who was on the sidewalk.

RELATED: DeKalb police detective charged with DUI after crash involving pedestrian

DeKalb County Police said Hamilton was off-duty and in his personal vehicle.

"It said it was at 75 and Northside drive close to the southbound ramp," said store owner Kurt Dean about the initial reports of the incident. "So, I watched my cameras and sure enough I had it on video."

Dean, who owns this Shell gas station in northwest Atlanta, learned about the incident while watching FOX 5 News.

"[It] shocked me… I mean it was shocking to see somebody get hit and it's even more shocking that it was a police officer," said Dean.

The surveillance video also shows APD officers giving Hamilton a sobriety test.

According to an incident report, a witness told police her dash cam recorded the incident. The video, she said, shows Hamilton's white SUV as it left the roadway, striking the pedestrian who was in the sidewalk.

Officers arrested Hamilton and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs and reckless driving.

Dean's cameras, put in for extra security, caught one view of the incident that left a woman with back and leg pain.

"I wanted good quality stuff, so I could see... make out everything, so if I had to call the police they could make out the criminals," Dean said.

The victim spoke with FOX 5's Kerry Charles on Sunday night. At the time, she said she was in pain. In a follow-up call Wednesday, she said she has hired an attorney who suggested she not do any further interviews.

Atlanta Police did not release specifics about the type of drug(s) involved. Those details may be in an arrest report which has been requested by FOX 5 News.

The DeKalb County Police Department said Hamilton remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

SEE ALSO: 2 DeKalb County police officers arrested, charged with DUI