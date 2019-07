- Jail records show DeKalb County Police Sergeant Tim Paske was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Sunday, July 7 at 2:30 a.m., and then released more than eight hours later on a $950 bond.

According to an arrest report, Dunwoody police took the 32-year-old officer into custody on Cotillion Drive near North Shallowford Road and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol.

There's nothing listed in the report about the nature of his arrest. However, a statement issued Wednesday afternoon by DeKalb County administrators indicates Paske was off-duty, driving his personal vehicle at the time of the arrest. DeKalb County officials also confirm Paske was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

The same is true for Detective Justin Hamilton, who was arrested by Atlanta Police officers the afternoon of July 7, approximately 12 hours after Paske was arrested. Investigators said he was off-duty, driving his personal car when he struck a woman who stepped into the street on Northside Drive near Interstate 75.

Medics took the woman to Atlanta Medical Center with what APD described as "minor leg injuries." Atlanta police charged Hamilton with DUI-drugs but have not indicated what drugs he allegedly used.

DeKalb County Public Safety officials declined to comment on camera about the DUI arrests of two officers in one weekend.

