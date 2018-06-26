< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. DeKalb police detective charged with DUI after crash involving pedestrian data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416792788-411274478" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 07 2019 10:07PM EDT Detective Justin Hamilton was driving on Northside Drive in Atlanta when his car left the road and hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk, according to Atlanta police. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.</p><p>Atlanta police said officers gave Hamilton a field sobriety test. Based on the results, Hamilton was arrested and charged with DUI/Drugs (less safe) and reckless driving. </p><p>DeKalb County police said that Hamilton was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle at the time of the crash. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/coroner-identify-those-killed-in-i-85-crash-in-franklin-county" title="Coroner identifies those killed in I-85 crash in Franklin County" data-articleId="416750230" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/First_responder_describes_heartbreaking__0_7486337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/First_responder_describes_heartbreaking__0_7486337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/First_responder_describes_heartbreaking__0_7486337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/First_responder_describes_heartbreaking__0_7486337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/First_responder_describes_heartbreaking__0_7486337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="First responder describes heartbreaking crash leaving seven people dead" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Coroner identifies those killed in I-85 crash in Franklin County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexa Liacko</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:12AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The six adults and one young child killed in a five-vehicle crash along Interstate 85 in Franklin County have been identified.</p><p>The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has released the names and ages of the victims. The coroner said Chris Years, 33, Ashley Years, 34, and Luna Years, 3, all of Paulding County, were killed while riding in the Ford Excursion which troopers for the Georgia State Patrol said crossed the median on I-85 around 1:40 p.m. Saturday and ended up crashing into a van driving in the opposing lanes.</p><p>"They were traveling on a camping trip for vacation. The father was a reserve member for the Navy. To my understanding, was retired from the military and joined the Naval Reserves. Again, a hard-working family," said Scott O' Barr, Franklin County Coroner. "To have their last moments of their life take like that is certainly a tragedy."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/missing-person-case-opened-for-girlfriend-of-dangerous-newton-county-suspect" title="Missing person case opened for girlfriend of 'dangerous' Newton County suspect" data-articleId="416753338" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/Missing_person_s_case_for_girlfriend_of__0_7486129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/Missing_person_s_case_for_girlfriend_of__0_7486129_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/Missing_person_s_case_for_girlfriend_of__0_7486129_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/Missing_person_s_case_for_girlfriend_of__0_7486129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/Missing_person_s_case_for_girlfriend_of__0_7486129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missing person's case for girlfriend of man on the run after deadly crash" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missing person case opened for girlfriend of 'dangerous' Newton County suspect</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 04:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A missing person’s case has been filed for the girlfriend of an “armed and dangerous” Newton County suspect wanted after police said he ran down and killed a special needs man following a one-way altercation the Fourth of July.</p><p>There are conflicting reports about the welfare of Kendra Browning, but the Newton County Sheriff’s Office did confirm to FOX 5 News Sunday afternoon there is a case opened for her being a missing person. Some family members said she may have gone willingly with her boyfriend, Joshua Anderson, who investigators said is currently on the run from the law on malice murder charges.</p><p>“We don't know where she's at we don't know nothing,” her father told FOX 5 News Friday. “I'm pretty sure [he’s with her now].”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/deputies-henry-county-murder-suspect-arrested-after-swat-standoff" title="Deputies: Henry County murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff" data-articleId="416767775" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/Murder_suspect_arrested_in_Clayton_Count_0_7486054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/Murder_suspect_arrested_in_Clayton_Count_0_7486054_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/Murder_suspect_arrested_in_Clayton_Count_0_7486054_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/Murder_suspect_arrested_in_Clayton_Count_0_7486054_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/Murder_suspect_arrested_in_Clayton_Count_0_7486054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Murder suspect arrested in Clayton County" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies: Henry County murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 05:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 06:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Clayton County Police arrested a suspect in a murder out of Henry County following a SWAT standoff.</p><p>The standoff that lasted several hours at a home along Silver Maple Drive.</p><p>Investigators said at some point James McAllister shot and killed a person. Police then received a tip he was hiding out at the house in Clayton County and were able to confirm he was there based on his car in the driveway.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/financier-jeffrey-epstein-due-in-court-over-sex-charges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/V%20EPSTEIN%20ARRESTED%20_00.00.10.06_1562539619190.png_7486162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V EPSTEIN ARRESTED _00.00.10.06_1562539619190.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Financier Jeffrey Epstein due in court over sex charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arson-suspected-in-early-morning-automotive-business-blaze"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/L%20MOTORSPORTS%20ARSON%206P_00.00.39.22_1562539398516.png_7486160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="L MOTORSPORTS ARSON 6P_00.00.39.22_1562539398516.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Arson suspected in early morning automotive business blaze</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-henry-county-murder-suspect-arrested-after-swat-standoff"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/henry_1562536750677_7486109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="henry_1562536750677.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Henry County murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/military-mother-surprise-son-during-scuba-class"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/V%20MILITARY%20MOM%20SURPRISE%2010P_00.00.20.04_1562532053344.png_7485743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V MILITARY MOM SURPRISE 10P_00.00.20.04_1562532053344.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Military mother surprise son during scuba class</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/financier-jeffrey-epstein-due-in-court-over-sex-charges" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/V%20EPSTEIN%20ARRESTED%20_00.00.10.06_1562539619190.png_7486162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/V%20EPSTEIN%20ARRESTED%20_00.00.10.06_1562539619190.png_7486162_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/V%20EPSTEIN%20ARRESTED%20_00.00.10.06_1562539619190.png_7486162_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/V%20EPSTEIN%20ARRESTED%20_00.00.10.06_1562539619190.png_7486162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/V%20EPSTEIN%20ARRESTED%20_00.00.10.06_1562539619190.png_7486162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Financier Jeffrey Epstein due in court over sex charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arson-suspected-in-early-morning-automotive-business-blaze" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/L%20MOTORSPORTS%20ARSON%206P_00.00.39.22_1562539398516.png_7486160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/L%20MOTORSPORTS%20ARSON%206P_00.00.39.22_1562539398516.png_7486160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/L%20MOTORSPORTS%20ARSON%206P_00.00.39.22_1562539398516.png_7486160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/L%20MOTORSPORTS%20ARSON%206P_00.00.39.22_1562539398516.png_7486160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/L%20MOTORSPORTS%20ARSON%206P_00.00.39.22_1562539398516.png_7486160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arson suspected in early morning automotive business blaze</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-henry-county-murder-suspect-arrested-after-swat-standoff" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/henry_1562536750677_7486109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/henry_1562536750677_7486109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/henry_1562536750677_7486109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/henry_1562536750677_7486109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/07/henry_1562536750677_7486109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Henry County murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/donaldson-s-hr-helps-keuchel-braves-beat-marlins-4-3" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Donaldson's HR helps Keuchel, Braves beat Marlins 4-3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/wright-phillips-late-goal-helps-rbny-tie-atlanta-united" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wright-Phillips' late goal helps RBNY tie Atlanta United</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 