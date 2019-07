- A DeKalb County police detective was arrested Sunday afternoon on DUI charges after a crash that left a pedestrian injured. Detective Justin Hamilton was driving on Northside Drive in Atlanta when his car left the road and hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk, according to Atlanta police. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

Atlanta police said officers gave Hamilton a field sobriety test. Based on the results, Hamilton was arrested and charged with DUI/Drugs (less safe) and reckless driving.

DeKalb County police said that Hamilton was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle at the time of the crash. He has been placed on administrative leave while DeKalb police conduct an internal investigation.