New FOX 5 Poll: Abrams edging Kemp in dead heat

- A new poll conducted for FOX 5 Atlanta shows Stacey Abrams with a slight lead over Brian Kemp in a statistical dead heat in the race for Georgia Governor.

The new Opinion Savvy poll for FOX 5 shows Democrat Abrams at 48.1 percent and Republican Kemp at 47.2 percent.

The poll of 623 Georgia voters which was conducted Sunday and Monday has a margin of error of 3.9 percent.

The poll shows Libertarian Ted Metz at 2 percent with 2.7 percent of the people surveyed unsure.

If neither Abrams nor Kemp can gain more than 50 percent of the vote in next Tuesday’s election, voters would return to the polls in December for a runoff between the two candidates.

Both Kemp and Abrams are crisscrossing the state Tuesday as they push for voters.

Secretary of State Kemp is being joined by current Governor Nathan Deal, Republican Lt. Governor nominee Geoff Duncan, Attorney General Chris Carr and other statewide Republican candidates on a Georgia Republican Party “Road to Victory” bus tour Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kemp will be joined by President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara at stops in Marietta and Roswell.

Abrams has her campaign events, which she calls her “We Are Georgia. Our Voices. Our Time” bus tour.

On Tuesday afternoon, Abrams will hold early vote rallies with local leaders in LaGrange and East Point.