- A fire is causing delays and stoppages on MARTA Monday afternoon.

According to MARTA officials, due to multiple fires on the trackway, all trains have been temporarily held at the West End station.

Officials told FOX 5 there's a small brush fire near the tracks.

MARTA is also in the process of establishing a bus bridge from Five Points to North Avenue station and West Lake to Dome station.

Atlanta fire officials say they have had reports of smoke at the location, but not fire.

They are currently trying to figure out where the smoke is coming from.